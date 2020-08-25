Auto driver killed while saving biker in Greater Noida
The auto-rickshaw had overturned on the road around 9 pm near Parthala Chowk, under Phase 3 police station area, they said. “Satyendra was in his auto-rickshaw without any passenger and the Bullet motorcycle was also on the same route. At one point, the auto-rickshaw was trailing the motorcycle which stopped suddenly, and the auto-rickshaw overturned on the road in a bid to save the biker,” a local police official said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:44 IST
A 38-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died in a road crash on Tuesday night while trying to save a motorcycle rider in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said. The auto-rickshaw had overturned on the road around 9 pm near Parthala Chowk, under Phase 3 police station area, they said.
“Satyendra was in his auto-rickshaw without any passenger and the Bullet motorcycle was also on the same route. At one point, the auto-rickshaw was trailing the motorcycle which stopped suddenly, and the auto-rickshaw overturned on the road in a bid to save the biker,” a local police official said. The deceased hailed from Kasganj in UP and was staying in a rented accommodation here. His family has been informed and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Greater Noida
- Parthala Chowk
- Kasganj
ALSO READ
We will do asset recovery from rioters like in Uttar Pradesh: Karnataka minister CT Ravi
Twenty Uttar Pradesh Assembly staff members test positive for coronavirus ahead of session: Speaker.
Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for raping teenage girl in Sitapur
High alert in Uttar Pradesh after ISIS operative arrested from Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Minister Atul Garg tests positive for COVID-19