Nitish inspects ring road, six-lane bridge projects
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inspected the construction work of Patna Ring Road project and the Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga. During the inspection, Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete the process of acquiring land for the project, it said. He also asked officials to construct flyovers at all points where the Ring Road would meet national or state highways.PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-08-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 01:20 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inspected the construction work of Patna Ring Road project and the Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga. Kumar asked officials to expedite the works, an official release said.
The Ring Road would be a 137 km long road being built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, an official release said. During the inspection, Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete the process of acquiring land for the project, it said.
He also asked officials to construct flyovers at all points where the Ring Road would meet national or state highways. The CM also inspected Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Sabalpur.
The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, the release said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- Patna Ring Road
- Kachi DargahBidupur
- Ganga
- Bihar
ALSO READ
LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar: Party sources
With CBI probe in SSR death case, people can trust there'll be justice: Nitish Kumar
We are going to fight Bihar assembly polls under Nitish Kumar's leadership: BJP President J P Nadda.
Lalu Yadav takes jibe at Nitish Kumar over Bihar's poor standing in Swachh Survekshan 2020
Rhea Chakraborty has no stature to comment on CM Nitish Kumar: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey