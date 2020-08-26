Nitish inspects ring road, six-lane bridge projects

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday inspected the construction work of Patna Ring Road project and the Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga. Kumar asked officials to expedite the works, an official release said.

The Ring Road would be a 137 km long road being built at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore, an official release said. During the inspection, Kumar directed the officials concerned to complete the process of acquiring land for the project, it said.

He also asked officials to construct flyovers at all points where the Ring Road would meet national or state highways. The CM also inspected Kachi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Sabalpur.

The project is scheduled to be completed by December 2021, the release said..