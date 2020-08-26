Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet to make adjustments to regulations within Freshwater standards

“It became apparent that some of the regulations within the Freshwater standards – including ones around winter grazing – need to be adjusted, so we’ve done that,” Damien O’Connor said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-08-2020 07:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 07:45 IST
Cabinet to make adjustments to regulations within Freshwater standards
“It became apparent that some of the regulations within the Freshwater standards – including ones around winter grazing – need to be adjusted, so we’ve done that,” Damien O’Connor said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cabinet this week agreed to make some adjustments to regulations within the new National Environmental Standards for Freshwater to make them clearer, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor announced today.

"It became apparent that some of the regulations within the Freshwater standards – including ones around winter grazing – need to be adjusted, so we've done that," Damien O'Connor said.

"The regulations on pugging depths around fixed water troughs and gateways weren't practical so we have made some adjustments to make them more realistic. Discrete areas around fixed water troughs and gateways have now been exempted. We've also amended the definition for pugging to provide more clarity.

"It comes down to the sensible application of necessary regulations. There will be other regulations that will need to be adjusted as we move forward. For example, Minister Parker and I are aware of issues with the maps. We've both met about it and officials from the Ministry for the Environment and the Ministry for Primary Industries are working on making the mapping data more accurate.

"The intent is very clear – to clean up our waterways. We've made real progress in the area of winter grazing. There are some challenges ahead of us but I'm confident we'll get this right. Where the regulations are impractical or unclear we will continue to make adjustments.

"It is a change in practice for some farmers but we'll make sure that it achieves the outcomes that the vast majority of farmers say they want – which is better water quality, better animal welfare standards and making sure that we can sell good quality product to the world."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

Nokia launches four new phones in India: Specs and pricing details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been reported from Mizoram, taking the total cases in the state to 967, according to the health bulletin issued by the State government on Wednesday. Of the 14 newly reported cases, six of them are from A...

N. Korean leader calls for readiness against virus, typhoon

In a rare display of urgency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held his third high-level political conference in as many weeks, where he raised alarm about the nations coronavirus response and a typhoon forecast to hit the country early Thur...

4 held, 10 stolen vehicles recovered in Bhubaneswar

Four persons were arrested and ten stolen vehicles were allegedly recovered from them by the police on Tuesday.Out of the four arrested, the police alleged that two were involved in stealing them while two had bought these stolen vehicles. ...

Woodruff, Brewers hold off Reds

Brandon Woodruff pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the fifth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers did all their scoring in the fourth to hand the visiting Cincinnati Reds a fourth straight loss, 3-2 on Tuesday night. All five of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020