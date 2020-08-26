Two persons dead, 9 rescued in Dewas building collapse

Two persons have died after a two-storey building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Dewas here, informed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said on Wednesday. "Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris," said NDRF officer.

The search operation has concluded at the spot and a total of nine people have been rescued in the incident which occurred on Tuesday. Municipal corporation and other teams were engaged in the rescue operation. (ANI)