Raigad building collapse: Death toll mounts to 15, rescue operation continues
The death toll in Raigad building collapse reached 15, including 7 males and 8 females, on Wednesday morning.ANI | Raigad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:09 IST
The death toll in Raigad building collapse reached 15, including 7 males and 8 females, on Wednesday morning. One person is missing and the rescue operation is still underway.
The incident took place when a five-storey residential building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on August 24. Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of each person killed in the Raigad building collapse incident.
An FIR was registered against five people earlier on Tuesday at Mahad city police station in the incident. According to the police, the FIR has been registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)
