Fire breaks out at mixing plant in Himachal's Kullu
A fire broke out at a mixing plant in the Kullu district's Bajaura area here on Wednesday.ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 11:23 IST
A fire broke out at a mixing plant in the Kullu district's Bajaur area here on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Two fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kullu
- Himachal
- Kullu district