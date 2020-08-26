HP's Kangra reports sixth COVID-19 death

The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district rose to six with one more fatality being reported on Wednesday, an official said. A 45-year-old woman of Fareed village in Palampur died at Tanda Medical College on Wednesday morning, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra, Gurdarshan Gupta, said.

The woman was admitted on August 12 as she had developed some complications following a surgery at a private hospital. On August 24, her sample was taken for a coronavirus test and it was found to be positive, Gupta said. In August, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported from Himachal Pradesh including three from Kangra district. Of those, 12 deaths occurred in the last 10 days.

The state has reported a total of 29 COVID-19 deaths so far including seven in Mandi, six each in Kangra and Solan, four in Hamirpur, three in Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur. On Tuesday, an elderly COVID-19 patient, who used to work as a driver at a private hospital, died in Nalagarh, Solan..