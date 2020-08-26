HP's Kangra reports sixth COVID-19 death
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district rose to six with one more fatality being reported on Wednesday, an official said. In August, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported from Himachal Pradesh including three from Kangra district.PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:14 IST
The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district rose to six with one more fatality being reported on Wednesday, an official said. A 45-year-old woman of Fareed village in Palampur died at Tanda Medical College on Wednesday morning, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra, Gurdarshan Gupta, said.
The woman was admitted on August 12 as she had developed some complications following a surgery at a private hospital. On August 24, her sample was taken for a coronavirus test and it was found to be positive, Gupta said. In August, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported from Himachal Pradesh including three from Kangra district. Of those, 12 deaths occurred in the last 10 days.
The state has reported a total of 29 COVID-19 deaths so far including seven in Mandi, six each in Kangra and Solan, four in Hamirpur, three in Chamba, two in Shimla and one in Sirmaur. On Tuesday, an elderly COVID-19 patient, who used to work as a driver at a private hospital, died in Nalagarh, Solan..
ALSO READ
Essentials worth Rs 75 cr distributed under PDS in HP's Hamirpur
Priyanka Gandhi arrives Shimla to spend time with family
Gwalior-Chambal Expressway to be named after Atal Bihari Vajpayee: MP CM
Chambal Progress Way in MP to be named after Vajpayee: Chouhan
Shimla's horse owners hit hard by lack of tourists amid pandemic