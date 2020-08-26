Fire at toy company in Noida
The incident was reported from the industrial Sector 63 around 3 pm and fire-fighting is underway, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said. Fire tenders have reached the spot and police personnel were also at the site, the official said. Further details are awaited.PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:39 IST
A fire broke out at a toy-making company in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Wednesday, officials said. The incident was reported from the industrial Sector 63 around 3 pm and fire-fighting is underway, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said.
Fire tenders have reached the spot and police personnel were also at the site, the official said. Further details are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Uttar Pradesh