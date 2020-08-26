Left Menu
Class 7 student raped by school manager in UP's Gorakhpur

A Class 7 student was allegedly raped by a manager of her school, who also made a video of the her and threatened to post it on social media if she reported the matter to anyone, police said here on Wednesday.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:53 IST
A Class 7 student was allegedly raped by a manager of her school, who also made a video of the her and threatened to post it on social media if she reported the matter to anyone, police said here on Wednesday. Police said the incident took place on July 30 when school manager Harendra Yadav (38) called the 15-year-old girl to his house. The accused is on the run and police have registered a case against him

The police station in-charge of the area was removed from the post and attached to the Police Lines for failing to take the case seriously and not informing high officials regarding it. According to police, the accused made a video of the student and started blackmailing her. He threatened to post it on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police said. The manager blackmailed her saying her father would kill her if she told him about the incident. Police said the accused asked the girl to live at his house in the city and study from there. After a few days, the girl, however, disclosed it to her family. The girl’s father informed police but the accused could not be nabbed. Later, the girl’s father met SSP Joginder Singh. A case was lodged against the school manager for rape and under provisions of the POCSO Act, but due to the elapse of time after the incident, the accused managed to escape. Gorakhpur's Gola Circle Officer Shyamdev said the girl complained to police that she was raped on July 30 by the manager at his home

“A case has been registered and police are searching for the accused,” he said.

