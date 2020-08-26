Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stand developed by Srinagar bizman dispenses sanitiser using foot, carries advertisements

A young Sriganagar-based businessman has come up with the concept of a sanitiser stand in which one has to use one's foot to dispense the liquid and the equipment also carries corporate advertisements.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:29 IST
Stand developed by Srinagar bizman dispenses sanitiser using foot, carries advertisements
Harris Ahmad (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A young Sriganagar-based businessman has come up with the concept of a sanitiser stand in which one has to use one's foot to dispense the liquid and the equipment also carries corporate advertisements. The businessman Harris Ahmad developed this sanitiser stand after his previous business was hit by the impact of COVID-19. The fear of COVID-19 infection is minimised as one does not touch the bottle with one's hands.

"At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, there was heavy demand for anti-COVID-19 essential products. The entire country was under lockdown. Our corporate advertisement business was affected as markets were closed," Ahmad told ANI. Ahmed said that as demand for sanitisers increased, he and his team decided to add value to their products. The sanitiser stands by Ahmed and his team can carry advertisements to publicise businesses.

"We got good responses from HDFC Bank and Punjab National Banks among others who kept these stands at their branches. While we started with manual sanitiser stands, gradually we decided to manufacture automated sanitiser dispensers. The proto-type of the same is ready. We will begin manufacturing it soon," said Ahmed. Talking about manpower, he said, "We did not hire any extra staff for this, but used the same manpower that he had before the pandemic. This helped the staff to earn an income during the pandemic."

He said that one can get sanitiser without touching the stand with one's hands. One has to press it with one's foot while entering public places. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Gadhvi celebrates 16 years of 'Dhoom'

Director Sanjay Gadhvis action thriller Dhoom turns 16 this week and reflecting on the films release, the filmmaker on Wednesday said he was both nervous and confident before the movie hit the screens all those years ago. A Yash Raj Films p...

Australia to seek veto powers on all public deals with foreign nations, PM to say

Australias Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Thursday legislation giving the federal government new powers to review and cancel any agreements that local authorities and public institutions make or have made with foreign govern...

Pb CM asks AG to coordinate with counterparts to file petition on NEET/JEE exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked his state Advocate General to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the ...

2 killed as heavy rains lash Odisha, flood fear in many areas

Fear of flood loomed large over parts of Odisha on Wednesday as heavy rains, triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, battered the state, submerging low-lying areas, snapping road links and claiming at least two lives, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020