Stand developed by Srinagar bizman dispenses sanitiser using foot, carries advertisements

A young Sriganagar-based businessman has come up with the concept of a sanitiser stand in which one has to use one's foot to dispense the liquid and the equipment also carries corporate advertisements. The businessman Harris Ahmad developed this sanitiser stand after his previous business was hit by the impact of COVID-19. The fear of COVID-19 infection is minimised as one does not touch the bottle with one's hands.

"At the time of COVID-19 pandemic, there was heavy demand for anti-COVID-19 essential products. The entire country was under lockdown. Our corporate advertisement business was affected as markets were closed," Ahmad told ANI. Ahmed said that as demand for sanitisers increased, he and his team decided to add value to their products. The sanitiser stands by Ahmed and his team can carry advertisements to publicise businesses.

"We got good responses from HDFC Bank and Punjab National Banks among others who kept these stands at their branches. While we started with manual sanitiser stands, gradually we decided to manufacture automated sanitiser dispensers. The proto-type of the same is ready. We will begin manufacturing it soon," said Ahmed. Talking about manpower, he said, "We did not hire any extra staff for this, but used the same manpower that he had before the pandemic. This helped the staff to earn an income during the pandemic."

He said that one can get sanitiser without touching the stand with one's hands. One has to press it with one's foot while entering public places. (ANI)