15 persons trapped in flood near river bank rescued in JK's Kathua
Fifteen persons, belonging to different families, were rescued on Wednesday after they were caught in flash floods in Ujh river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Another person, who was found trapped in his house on the bank of Ujh river in Rajbagh, was also rescued, the official said.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:36 IST
Fifteen persons, belonging to different families, were rescued on Wednesday after they were caught in flash floods in Ujh river in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The police acted swiftly after getting information about the trapped people of a nomadic tribe in their temporary shelters near the river in Rajbagh area, a police official said. He said a police team led by Station House Officer Bhopinder Singh immediately rushed to the spot and shifted all 14 marooned people belonging to three different families, including women and children, to safety. Another person, who was found trapped in his house on the bank of Ujh river in Rajbagh, was also rescued, the official said. Most parts of Jammu region have been lashed by heavy rains since Tuesday, leaving most of the water bodies swollen and low lying areas waterlogged.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Bhopinder Singh
- Kathua
- Rajbagh
ALSO READ
Committee considering restoring 4G internet in 1 district each of Jammu, Kashmir on trial basis: Centre tells SC
4G services on trial basis in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir division: Centre to SC
Centre tells SC that trial of 4G internet service to be done in one district each in Jammu and Kashmir division after Aug 15.
Ampersand Group completes Online Teacher Training in Jammu & Kashmir
After Aug 15, 4G services on trial in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir divisions: Centre to SC