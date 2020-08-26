Left Menu
Development News Edition

David Mahlobo urges African partnerships to develop WASH flagship programme

Mahlobo was speaking during a virtual address convened by the Water Research Commission (WRC) at the BioAfrica Convention, which is presently underway from 24 - 26 August 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 18:38 IST
David Mahlobo urges African partnerships to develop WASH flagship programme
The Deputy Minister also emphasised that the role of youth and women remains critical in building a capable water sector in Africa, thus strengthening water entrepreneurship among these groups. Image Credit: Flickr

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has called for partnerships on the African continent to develop a water and sanitation flagship programme in order to improve the delivery of services to citizens.

Mahlobo was speaking during a virtual address convened by the Water Research Commission (WRC) at the BioAfrica Convention, which is presently underway from 24 - 26 August 2020.

He said the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic had caught many countries across the globe unprepared on how to respond to the pandemic, noting that this has led to an "untold human tragedy".

In his address titled 'Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and COVID-19: Africa's response to COVID-19 and Beyond', the Deputy Minister said it is time African leaders stand as a unit in order to convene solutions that would work best for Africans.

"Now more than ever, we need to elevate the African water agenda. We also need to raise the value of inter-African cooperation and partnerships in responding to water and sanitation challenges," Mahlobo said, adding that South Africa wanted partnerships to develop a water and sanitation flagship programme, which could be initiated during its AU chairship.

"We are proud that South Africa continues to play a key and active role within the African continent in advancing and contributing to the water agenda. Within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa is active in advancing the Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) approach, as well as working within the various SADC structures, which requires engagement with other sectors that have a bearing on what we do in the sector," Mahlobo said.

The Deputy Minister also emphasised that the role of youth and women remains critical in building a capable water sector in Africa, thus strengthening water entrepreneurship among these groups.

He further expressed that increased innovations in technology present opportunities for water utilities to integrate smart technologies in existing infrastructure.

"This will help to minimise costs, while maximising the selection of the most suitable solutions that can be easily adapted to local conditions, also assisting with adaptation."

Mahlobo commended African scientists for taking a proactive stance in the fight against COVID-19 across the continent by sharing information, clinical testing and trying to find innovative ways to apply African knowledge to the pandemic.

"Countries should continue sharing best practices on innovative ideas and research in order to strengthen the coordinated response to global disasters and pandemics such as COVID-19," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Would appreciate if England pay return visit to Pakistan soon: Misbah

Pakistans head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has called on the England team to soon pay a return visit to his country and assured that there will no compromise on security of players. Pakistan and England just played out a three-ma...

Davos meeting delayed to summer 2021 on COVID-19 fears - WEF

The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum WEF summit of business leaders and politicians has been called off for January due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers planning to reschedule the event to sometime early next summer. The advice f...

Couple held for smuggling gold in paste form worth Rs 1.15 cr

About 2.6 of gold in paste form, worth Rs 1.15 crore, has been seized from a couple who arrived here recently from Dubai on a Vandhe Bharat mission flight,the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said here on Wednesday. The DRI officials, ac...

NE crucial for India's post-COVID economy: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the Northeast is crucial for Indias post-COVID economy and and the agro products of the region will play an important role in the economic resurgence of the entire country. Addressing an onlin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020