NTR Jr bonds with Ranbir-Alia, Hrithik-Saba over dinner

Amid his ongoing 'War 2' shoot in Mumbai alongside Hrithik Roshan, actor NTR Jr has been making sure to bond with other members of Bollywood as well. On Sunday night, NTR Jr and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi met with couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji. Hrithik also joined them with his girlfriend Saba Azad.

They all met over a casual and intimate dinner. In the visuals captured by the paps, Ranbir and NTR Jr could be seen stepping out of a black SUV. Before entering the restaurant's premises, they looked behind and waited for Ranbir's wife Alia to join them. Following her closely in the other car were filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Hrithik and Saba joined them later. They walked hand-in-hand as they entered the venue. The stars opted for casual wear and kept it simple. Ranbir and NTR Jr were seen twinning in black. Karan also opted for black. Alia wore an off-shoulder yellow dress, exuding summer vibes.

This is the first time that Karan and NTR Jr were spotted since Karan announced he has got the north theatrical distribution rights for the latter's 'Devara'. Earlier this month, Karan took to Instagram and announced his partnership with the team of 'Devara'. He revealed that Dharma Productions and AA Films have acquired the rights for the North India theatrical distribution of 'Devara' that stars NTR Jr along with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

"A mass hurricane of grandeur entertainment is closer than ever before. Honoured and extremely grateful to be a part of - Man of Masses Jr NTR's Devara. We are extremely thrilled and proud to announce our partnership for the north theatrical distribution rights for the next big cinematic experience in Indian cinema," he wrote, adding a picture from his meeting with NTR Jr. Team 'Devara' also confirmed the same on their social media stating, "Happy to join forces with the dynamic distributors of our country, Karan Johar and AA Films for the North India theatrical distribution of #Devara! Looking forward to a thunderous release on 10th October 2024!"

While NTR Jr's 'Devara' is scheduled to be out on October 10, the release date of 'War 2' has not been announced yet. 'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. (ANI)