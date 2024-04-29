UP: Fire breaks out at clothing warehouse in Etawah's Tikonia area; no casualties

A major fire broke out in a three-storey clothing warehouse in Etawah's Tikoniya area during the early hours of Monday, a senior fire official said. After three hours of intense efforts, the blaze was brought under control, he said.

No loss of lives and injuries were reported in the incident. All three floors of the godown were engulfed in fire, causing extensive damage to the valuable merchandise.

"We received a call from the control room about a fire at a clothing shop turned godown in Tikonia. Our team arrived and commenced firefighting operations. There are no reports of anyone trapped inside, and we are working to contain the fire on the upper floor," Chief Fire Officer Tabarak Hussain said. "The fire was really major and if it wouldn't have been controlled it would have engulfed the nearby buildings as well," he added. (ANI)

