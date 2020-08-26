5 drug peddlers held in Greater Noida; nearly 6 kg cannabis seized

Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested after nearly six kg cannabis was seized from their possession in separate incidents in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday. Four of them are residents of adjoining Ghaziabad district, they added.

Vaibhav Chawla was held near the Ek Moorti roundabout, under the Bisrakh police station area, after 1.2 kg cannabis was found in his possession, the officials said. Accused Akash and Suraj, both residents of Ghaziabad, were held with 2.2 kg cannabis near Chhijarsi, under Phase 3 police station area, they said.

Besides the contraband, an illegal firearm was also seized from them and their motorcycle impounded, according to the police. Two accused, Abhishek and Nitin, both residents of Ghaziabad, were held near Ginger Hotel by officials from Phase 3 police station late on Tuesday night, they said.

The duo was in possession of 2.4 kg cannabis, the police said. All five accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail, the police added.