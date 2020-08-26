Jammu man duped of over Rs 19 lakh by cyber fraudster

A man in Reasi district here was duped of over Rs 19 lakh by a gang of cyber fraudsters led by a woman who claimed to be an official in the RBI Forex Department, New Delhi, officials said Wednesday

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday registered a case against Soni Sharma and her six associates, mostly residents of Delhi, after preliminary investigation established prima facie offence against them, a spokesman said. In his written complaint, Ravinder Singh Nag of Katra claimed that he was deceived by Soni, who identified herself as an official of RBI, Forex Department, New Delhi. He alleged that she conned him by claiming that she had a huge sum of money with her and was interested in establishing business with partners in the country. Nag complained that Soni promised him huge return on his investments and thus duped him of his hard earned Rs 19, 33,174 which he transferred to different accounts as advance tax money and other expenditure, the spokesman said. Other accused are named Roto Kuldeep, Nadeem Khan, Harish Kumar, Mandeep Singh and Kamil Ali (all from Delhi) and Rakesh from Nagaland, he said.