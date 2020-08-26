Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Jammu's Gadigarh

A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:19 IST
Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Jammu's Gadigarh
A visual from the spot in Jammu. . Image Credit: ANI

A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region.

As per the visuals, the bridge is located on a stream. Due to heavy rainfall in the area, the water level rose in the stream leading to the collapse of a large portion of the bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to a local resident, the bridge is called Bablian bridge. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 lockdowns blocked flu in some places but fall looms

Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and country after country -- South Africa, Australia, Argentina -- had a surprise Their steps against COVID-19 also apparently blocked the flu. But theres no guarantee the Northern Hemisphere will...

First Person: Tourism in Hawaii grounded during pandemic

Eli Hobbs is the Chief Pilot for Jack Harter Helicopters based on the Hawaiian island of Kauai., by ILO PhotoJohn Isaac Eli Hobbs is the Chief Pilot for Jack Harter Helicopters based on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. He spoke to UN Ne...

Digital economy can put citizens in control of finance, says UN taskforce

The report, Peoples Money Harnessing Digitalization to Finance a Sustainable Future, was released by the UN Secretary-Generals Task Force on Digital Finance on Wednesday. The Task Force, led by UN development chief Achim Steiner, and made...

COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy baby

A COVID-19 positive woman has given birth to a healthy baby at the STNM Hospital here in Sikkim on Wednesday, doctors said on Wednesday. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine, the doctors said.The 33-year-old patient from Pani House i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020