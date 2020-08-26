Bridge collapses after heavy rain in Jammu's Gadigarh
A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:19 IST
A portion of a bridge in Jammu's Gadigarh area collapsed, following heavy rainfall in the region.
As per the visuals, the bridge is located on a stream. Due to heavy rainfall in the area, the water level rose in the stream leading to the collapse of a large portion of the bridge on Wednesday morning.
According to a local resident, the bridge is called Bablian bridge. (ANI)
