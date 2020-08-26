Rajasthan has emerged as pioneer state in providing medical services: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan has set an example before other states of the country in the field of medical services. Health infrastructure is being strengthened at the grassroots in the state to successfully combat the corona pandemic after important decisions for providing free medical tests and free medicines under the Nirogi Rajasthan campaign, he said. "It is our endeavour that the construction of newly sanctioned medical colleges in the state should also be completed within the stipulated time," Gehlot said in a statement. He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the buildings of Bhilwara and Bharatpur medical colleges and super speciality blocks at medical colleges of Bikaner, Udaipur and Kota through video conference from the chief minister's residence on Wednesday. He said people will get better health services with the expansion of these facilities.

The chief minister said due to odd geographical conditions, the cost of delivering health services in inaccessible areas of Rajasthan is very high. Because of this, the central government should provide additional resources to the state, he added. "We have resolved that government medical college facilities should be available in all 33 districts of the state," Gehlot said. He urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to approve the opening of the government medical colleges in Jalore and Pratapgarh due to odd circumstances and also in Rajsamand district by relaxing the rules to set up medical colleges. Gehlot said Rajasthan is a pioneer in the country in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

On all parameters including mortality, recovery rate, doubling rate, Rajasthan's position is much better than those of bigger states and the national average of the country. Mobile OPD vans were operated in the state to provide health services to non-COVID patients. He said a new policy has been brought in the state to provide relief to the people suffering from serious diseases like silicosis, a lung disease, which affects people breathing in dust that contains silica particle. He urged the Union health minister to formulate an action plan at the national level to eradicate the deadly disease.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said the Centre has set a target of opening 75 new medical colleges in backward districts of the country on ''first come first serve'' basis. He said Rajasthan could get 15 medical colleges due to prompt action and submission of proposals. He appreciated the Rajasthan government's efforts in the battle against Corona and said with the efforts of the Center, Rajasthan is fighting this battle with full vigour. He said the Union Health Ministry has targeted to make India TB free by the year 2025. He also sought cooperation from states.