Left Menu
Development News Edition

Notification relating to interest on delayed GST payment issued prospectively: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday clarified that its earlier notification relating to interest on delayed payment of GST has been issued prospectively due to certain technical limitations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:47 IST
Notification relating to interest on delayed GST payment issued prospectively: CBIC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday clarified that its earlier notification relating to interest on delayed payment of GST has been issued prospectively due to certain technical limitations. A press release from the CBIC read, "The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) today clarified that the Notification No. 63/2020-Central Tax dated 25 August 2020 relating to interest on delayed payment of GST has been issued prospectively due to certain technical limitations."

"However, it has assured that no recoveries shall be made for the past period as well by the Central and State tax administration in accordance with the decision taken in the 39th meeting of GST Council. This will ensure full relief to the taxpayers as decided by the GST Council," the press release said. "CBIC explanation came in response to an assortment of comments in the social media with respect to Notification dated 25 August 2020 regarding charging of interest on delayed payment of GST on net liability (the tax liability discharged in cash) w.e.f. 1 September 2020," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All colleges will start in October, students expected to attend classes in person: Karnataka Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced that all college classes will start in October and students are expected to attend classes in person. He announced that the academic year for various degree...

Green announces retirement after 15 seasons

Longtime Washington Capitals defenseman Mike Green announced his retirement Wednesday after 15 seasons. Green, 34, broke the news in an interview with The Athletic.I actually had time to spend soul-searching, he told The Athletic. I found t...

Staff say sexism, racism and abuse are 'systemic' in U.N.-led climate fund

Seventeen employees of the worlds largest global climate fund, based in South Korea, have complained of sexism, racism and harassment within the troubled United Nations-led project.The current and former Green Climate Fund GCF workers said ...

COVID-19 measures extended till Sept 20 in WB, complete lockdown on Sept 7, 11, 12

COVID-19 lockdown measures in West Bengal have been extended till September 20, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday. Current lockdown measures will remain in place in the state till September 20 and a complete ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020