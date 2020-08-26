41 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,513 new cases in Punjab

Left Menu
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,219 in Punjab with 41 more fatalities while the infection tally jumped to 46,090 with the detection of 1,513 new cases on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,219 in Punjab with 41 more fatalities while the infection tally jumped to 46,090 with the detection of 1,513 new cases on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin. Twelve new fatalities were reported from Ludhiana; five from Patiala; four each from Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur; three from Gurdaspur; two each from Barnala, Mansa, Muktsar and Sangrur and one each from Bathinda, Jalandhar, Mohali, Moga and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

Among districts which reported fresh COVID-19 cases included Ludhiana (472), Patiala (237), Jalandhar (147), Gurdaspur (131), Hoshiarpur (83), Amritsar (73) and Kapurthala (69). A total of 1,086 novel coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. The state has so far seen 30,231 recoveries from COVID-19.

There are 14,640 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin. Sixty patients are on ventilator support while 423 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

With a collection of 22,112 more samples for COVID-19 testing, the figure of total samples taken so far for testing has reached 9,64,051 in the state, it said..

