BSF apprehends 7 Bangladeshi nationals from near border

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel from near the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday, a BSF statement said. The seven Bangladeshi nationals crossed over to Indian side along an unfenced stretch of the border near Ganja village on Tuesday midnight, the statement said.

They had assembled at a deserted spot of the village this morning when a quick reaction team of the border guards spotted them and handed over to police when they failed to produce any Indian identity documents. On sustained questioning, the seven confessed that they had illegally crossed the border and hailed from Khulna, Barisal, Jamalpur districts of the neighboring country.

A total amount of 2,106 Bangladeshi Taka was recovered from the apprehended persons who included two women. The Bangladeshis were headed to South India to work as day laborers, it was revealed during interrogation.