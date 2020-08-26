Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC denies bail to anti-CAA activist Osama

While denying bail to Azamgarh resident Osama on Tuesday, Justice J J Munir directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months. "It is a case where inflammatory speeches and seditious statements besides statements aimed at promoting enmity between different religions were made by the congregation of which the applicant was a member.

PTI | Aligarh/Lucknow | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:41 IST
HC denies bail to anti-CAA activist Osama
Allahabad High Court Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of an anti-CAA activist arrested on charges of being a participant of an unlawful assembly which made hate speeches and seditious statements during a protest against the last year's changes in the citizenship law. While denying bail to Azamgarh resident Osama on Tuesday, Justice J J Munir directed the lower court to complete the trial within six months.

"It is a case where inflammatory speeches and seditious statements besides statements aimed at promoting enmity between different religions were made by the congregation of which the applicant was a member. The speeches were followed by an assault on police personnel and damage to public property," the bench said while denying the bail. State government counsel opposed the bail plea arguing that the case involved the promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and race. He also submitted that the applicant along with other co-accused made seditious speeches to excite disaffection towards the government.

In the FIR, it was alleged that all the accused jointed the crowd comprising thousands of men, women and children, brandishing sticks, rods, brickbats and other dangerous weapons. The accused indulged in inflammatory speeches against the government and the country, saying they would "snatch freedom at all costs".

Applicants counsel's pleaded with the court that allegations in the FIR were of general nature and the injury report of the policemen showed that all wounds were of simple nature. They also argued that all witnesses were police personnel who had given self-serving statements.

The court, however, rejected the bail plea, saying that the accused cannot be enlarged at this juncture. Azamgarh police had on February 5 this year booked 135 people on charges of sedition for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...

Nitish inaugurates, lays foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1469.73 crore

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 30 different schemes of irrigation and flood protection worth Rs 1469.73 crore of the Water Resources department here. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020