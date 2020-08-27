Left Menu
Assam reports its highest 24-hr jump in COVID-19 deaths; cases up by nearly 2200

Assam Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 14 COVID-19 deaths, taking the overall toll to 274, while 2,179 new infections pushed the total cases to 96,771, as four MLAs including former chief minister Tarun Gogoi tested positive.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-08-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 00:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam Wednesday reported its highest single-day spike of 14 COVID-19 deaths, taking the overall toll to 274, while 2,179 new infections pushed the total cases to 96,771, as four MLAs including former chief minister Tarun Gogoi tested positive. Of the 14 deaths, two each were reported from Karimganj, Cachar and Nalbari, and one each from Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Dhubri, Nagaon, Golaghat, Hojai and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that 14 more COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease. My condolences to the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief", Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. This is the highest number of fatalities on a single day, the earlier maximum being 10, reported on several days since July. Of the new 2,179 COVID-19 positive cases, 531 are from Kamrup Metropolitan, 152 from Dibrugarh, 136 from Cachar, 134 from Jorhat and 122 from Kamrup Rural district among others.

The new cases were reported out of 36,225 tests conducted since Tuesday. The positivity rate is 6.01 per cent. The total number of tests done so far in the state is 20,71,441.

Out of the total 96,771 positive cases, 274 have died, 21,680 are active cases while 74,814 have been discharged and three migrated out of the state. Former chief minister Gogoi, who tested COVID-19 positive, was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday and a nine-member committee of doctors has been constituted to monitor his health status.

The three-time Congress chief minister had tweeted on Wednesday morning that he has tested positive and had urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested. Gogoi, who represents Titabor assembly constituency in Jorhat district, is the third Congress MLA to have tested positive.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal called Gogoi and wished him a speedy and full recovery. "Spoke to former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who was found #COVID19 positive and enquired about his health. Glad to know he is doing well. I wished him a speedy and full recovery," Sonowal tweeted.

Three more legislators in Assam tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, taking the total members of assembly members getting infected by the virus to 16, officials said. Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF)'s Kamal Singh Narzary from Bijni, BJP's Bhaskar Sharma of Margherita and Independent MLA Bhubon Pegu of Jonai have tested positive.

Narzary and Sharma have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while Pegu is in home isolation at Jonai in Dhemaji district. Out of the 16 legislators who have tested positive so far, eight are from the BJP, four from its allies -- including two from the AGP and one each from the BPF and an independent -- three from Congress and one from the AIUDF.

Meanwhile, a 20-bed ICU facility was inaugurated at Tinsukia Civil Hospital on Wednesday by Union Food Processing Minister Rameswar Teli and Assam Minister of Tea Tribes Welfare Sanjay Kishan.

