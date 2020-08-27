TDP chief demands high-level probe into Dalit youth's suicide

Left Menu
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded a high level inquiry into the death by suicide of Dalit youth Om Pratap in Chittoor district and arrest of the accused.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:22 IST
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday demanded a high level inquiry into the death by suicide of Dalit youth Om Pratap in Chittoor district and arrest of the accused. In a letter written to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, Naidu stressed the immediate need to check the call lists of Om Pratap's phone so as to find out who issued life threats to him prior to his taking the extreme step. It was because of the ruling YSRCP leaders' threats over the wide circulation of a video on the social media that the Dalit youth ended his life.

The TDP chief said that it was saddening to witness the spurt in attacks on Dalits under the present government. It was equally disheartening to see the police inaction on one hand while a section of police was conniving with the ruling YSRCP leaders to attack, harass and threaten Dalits on the other hand. As a result, the attacks on Dalits were continuing unabated. Chandrababu Naidu told the DGP: "It is with a heavy heart that I would like to bring to your notice about the sad suicide case of Sri Om Prathap belonging to Bandakadapalli Hamlet of Kanduru Village, Somala Mandal in Punganuru Assembly constituency. Sri Prathap used to earn his livelihood by driving an auto rickshaw in Madanapalle town. Sri Prathap has recorded his frustration with the YSRCP government on a video and the same was circulated widely across Telugu people."

The TDP chief said that the ruling party leaders in general and Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, representing Punganuru assembly constituency, in particular, have reportedly plunged into action and made several threatening calls to Om Prathap. Hence, it is essential to probe into the call list of the deceased. Demanding a special committee to look into the matter, Naidu said, "A special high level committee should be formed to inquire into the spate of attacks against Dalits across the State in general and the suicide of Sri Prathap in particular. Further, it is equally important to complete the investigation into Om Prathap's suicide at the earliest and bring the culprits to justice."

Only swift and stern action would restore faith in the law and order among the people of Andhra Pradesh, he added. (ANI)

