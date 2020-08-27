Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha offers dedicated manufacturing cluster to attract Japanese investment

The Industries Department of Odisha on Wednesday listed out advantages such as stable governance, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline to attract investment from Japan in the India-Japan investment forum.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-08-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 03:00 IST
Odisha offers dedicated manufacturing cluster to attract Japanese investment
Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Odisha Minister for Energy, MSME and Industry during the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Industries Department of Odisha on Wednesday listed out advantages such as stable governance, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline to attract investment from Japan in the India-Japan investment forum. The India-Japan investment forum virtual conference was organised by Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) in which Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Odisha Minister for Energy, MSME and Industry spoke about the steps taken to streamline the investment process and to create a business-friendly environment.

"To support new industries planning to set up in the state, we have an efficient single-window system which hand-holds them throughout the investment grounding process," the minister said. Mishra said that there is a dedicated Japanese manufacturing cluster to attract investors from Japan.

"The state government offered 3.53 square kilometre industry-ready land near Bhubaneswar. The particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land with a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees, and other facilities required for new industrial projects," he said. For investors intending to set up petrochemical units, the state has 2,500 acres of industrial ready-to-set up plots near Paradip port, also home to a large crude oil refinery facility of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, said Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Odisha in the event.

"With abundant natural resources, surplus availability of power at a cost lesser than many other industrialised states of India and a strategically located coastline, within reach of the ASEAN markets Odisha could be the most promising investment destination for countries like Japan, " added Sharma in his presentation.(ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celtic dumped out of Champions League by Ferencvaros

Former European champions Celtic will miss out on the Champions League group stage for the third successive season after a dispiriting 2-1 home defeat by Hungarys Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round on Wednesday. Tokmac Nguen latched...

Brazil state seeks $4.8 bln Vale asset freeze over dam disaster

Authorities from Brazils Minas Gerais state are seeking a freeze on nearly 5 billion in assets from miner Vale SA as a partial payment to cover economic and other damages from last years deadly Brumadinho dam disaster. In a statement on Wed...

U.S. troops injured in Russian vehicle collision in Syria, U.S. officials say

U.S. troops in Syria were wounded this week when a Russian military patrol slammed into their vehicle, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, as Washington condemned the incident as a violation of safety protocols agreed with Moscow.Two official...

New Zealand court to announce sentence for mosque shooter

A gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers last year in New Zealands deadliest shooting will be sentenced on Thursday, after three days of emotionally charged statements from his victims in court. Brenton Tarrant, a white supremacist, told t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020