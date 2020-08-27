Left Menu
Odisha Chief Secretary reviews flood-like situation in 12 districts

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi has reviewed the rainfall and possible flood-like situation with collectors of 12 district, officials of Water Resources Department and other concerned departments.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:50 IST
Many were forced to use makeshift boats made from banana trunks amid floods in Odisha. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathi has reviewed the rainfall and possible flood-like situation with collectors of 12 districts, officials of Water Resources Department and other concerned departments. "Chief Secretary has directed to the collectors to closely monitor the situation and take all preemptive steps to save life and evacuation of the people from vulnerable areas if required, Patrolling in the low laying areas and to monitor the Walter level constantly," said Special Relief Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

The state government has also mobilised the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, said an official statement. "The district stations of State Fire Services have also been asked to remain on high alert at the district level," the statement added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted very heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in some districts of Odisha. Meanwhile, the water level has crossed danger levels in the Baitarani river following the heavy rainfall in the area.

The water has entered in the low lying areas of Mayurbanj district. The heavy rainfall has also impacted Bonta block and Bhadrak town severely. The Special Relief Commissioner's office has issued a red alert in several parts of Odisha from tomorrow morning. These areas include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal & Mayurbhanj districts. (ANI)

