Goa Assembly speaker to remain in GMCH for a few days: Doctor

Goa Legislative assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar who on Wednesday was admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with breathlessness and minimal fluid retention is likely to remain in the hospital for a few days, said a doctor of the hospital.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 27-08-2020 05:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 05:52 IST
Goa Legislative assembly speaker Rajesh Patnekar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Rajesh Patnekar, Speaker of Goa Legislative assembly with a background history of Diabetes Mellitus and Coronary artery disease with previous coronary angioplasty in 2014 at GMC and COPD is admitted with breathlessness and minimal fluid retention. He is admitted for thorough cardiac evaluation, medical treatment and observation in the cardiac ICU of GMC," said Dr Monjunath Desai, Associate professor in cardiology in a bulletin.

"Patnekar's vital parameters are stable and the first stage of evaluation is completed. He is likely to remain in the hospital for a few days until the entire evaluation is complete," he added.(ANI)

