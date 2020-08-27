Two injured after being fired upon in Delhi's Alipur area

Two people injured after one fired upon them in Alipur area in the national capital, said Delhi police on Wednesday. According to the police, the injured are stable and safe.

"Two persons namely Karan and Sooraj got injured due to firing by one Divyanshu alias Vishnu. Karan and Suraj got an injury on the back and right hand respectively. Both are stable and safe. All persons involved were friends and well known to each other," police said in a statement. "A few days back there was a quarrel between two friends in the group namely Kartik Maan and Siddarth Aggarwal in which Siddarth slapped Kartik. On that Kartik called his elder brother Prateek Maan, who beaten up Siddarth in retaliation. No complaint or report was lodged about above quarrel till date," police added.

On Wednesday, Vishnu in association with Siddarth, shot Suraj and Karan, friends of Prateek and were involved in beating Siddharth, police said. "Accused persons have been apprehended," police said. (ANI)