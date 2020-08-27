Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by BSF troops in West Bengal's Nadia district

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by troops of Border Out Post- Mahendra, 08 Battalion of BSF, in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday, according to Border Security Force (BSF).

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-08-2020 06:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 06:52 IST
Seven Bangladeshi nationals apprehended by BSF troops in West Bengal's Nadia district
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by troops of Border Out Post- Mahendra, 08 Battalion of BSF, in Nadia district of West Bengal on Wednesday, according to Border Security Force (BSF). "On August 26, 2020, acting on specific information passed by villagers of Gajna village, about presence of some unknown persons on the outskirts of village Gajna, Bishnu Singh , Assistant Commandant, BOP Mahendra, prepared a Quick Reaction Team and proceeded towards the outskirts of the border village Gajna and at about 1130 hrs troops observed seven persons including two female and one kid (03 yrs) at Gajna-Tarakpur road waiting for vehicle," said a release.

When BSF party asked them for their Identity and they could not produce any valid Indian identities documents. BSF party detained them and brought them to BOP Mahendra, 08 Bn, BSF, the release said. The release stated that on preliminary questioning, they revealed that they have crossed from Bangladesh to India last night from an unfenced patch.

They have been identified as -- Sakil Seikh (30), Md. Rahim (23), Sumi Aktar (22), Parul Aktar (26), Koli Begum (24), Champa Begum (26) and Yeasin Seikh (3). A total amount of 2,106/- Bangladeshi Taka along with their personal clothing were recovered from apprehended persons.

"On the course of questioning, it is further revealed that 02 women were moving to Hyderabad in India and the rest were moving to Chennai for labour work," the release informed. "It is further revealed that the women going to Hyderabad already had worked there in the house of Barangal, living near Secunderabad Bus stand, Hyderabad, as babysitters, and the persons going to Chennai were to meet a person named Iliyas, who had arranged their labour work there incorporation," it added.

All apprehended persons are being handed over to Police Station Hanskhali, Distt Nadia, West Bengal, said the release. As per BSF authority apprehension of 7 Bangladeshi infiltrators is a big success as it will entail the apprehension of human traffickers who are part of the racket.

The support of the local border population has been instrumental in apprehension of these Bangladeshi, the release said. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-America as "land of heroes": Quotes from Day 3 of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence will make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention that resumed on Wednesday.Following are quotes from speeches as well as excerpts of prepared remarks selecte...

Three MLB games postponed as part of protest

The Mariners and San Diego Padres will not play Wednesday after Seattle players voted to join a pro sports boycott started by the NBA earlier in the day. ESPN first reported the teams were not taking the field in San Diego, and the games be...

Tennis-Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.The 22-year-old Japane...

Tellez, Blue Jays thump Red Sox

Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs and had four RBIs, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a three-run double in a five-run seventh and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 9-1 Wednesday night at Buffalo. Randal Grichuk added a solo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020