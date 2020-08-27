Aurangabad jail prisoners weave 2,000 sarees in Unlock phase

Prisoners of the Aurangabad Central Jail in Maharashtra have weaved 2,000 sarees since the easing of coronavirus-induced restrictions began in June, a senior prison official said. The work has been undertaken on five to six old powerlooms lying in the prison and this has provided employment to 25 prisoners of the jail, located in Harsul area of the city, the official told PTI.

The project was started five to six months back. It was first studied during the lockdown, and the process of making sarees began in June, he said. "Twenty five prisoners are working on this project and each of them is earning Rs 55 per day. We now have a stock of 2,000 sarees. Earlier, the prisoners used to make shirts, pants and masks. Now, they are making cotton sarees," he said.

Under the project, 25 to 40 metres of cloth is weaved in a day which then then dyed in different colours to make sarees, the official said. "The sarees are currently not for sale. Once the COVID-19 situation comes under control, we will start selling them," he said.