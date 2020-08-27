Left Menu
Tamil Nadu second in COVID-19 recovery rate, Delhi on top

With a recovery rate of 85 per cent, Tamil Nadu stands second after Delhi (90 per cent) in terms of people recovering from COVID-19, the Union health ministry said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 09:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With a recovery rate of 85 per cent, Tamil Nadu stands second after Delhi (90 per cent) in terms of people recovering from COVID-19, the Union health ministry said. India has been continuously stepping up it's Covid testing capacity. Tests done per million have also scaled a new peak of being over 27000 according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the Ministry of Health, Bihar stood at number three with a recovery rate of 83.80 per cent, followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (82.60 per cent), Haryana (82.10 per cent), Gujarat (80.20 per cent), among others. "Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on the timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured a high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) low," the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday in a tweet.

In the list of CFR, Assam with 0.27 per cent was positioned at the top, followed by Kerala (0.39 per cent), Bihar (0.42 per cent) and Odisha (0.51 per cent). Many states/Union Territories have performed better with more encouraging figures than the national average for the recovery rate and fatality rate, the Ministry said in another tweet. (ANI)

