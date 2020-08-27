Left Menu
BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma tests positive for COVID-19

BJP lawmaker from Jammu-Poonch, Jugal Kishore Sharma, has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Jammu/Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:06 IST
BJP lawmaker from Jammu-Poonch, Jugal Kishore Sharma. (Photo/Twitter),. Image Credit: ANI

"I had mild fever at night, I got myself tested for COVID, which has been reported positive. I request those people who were in my contact for past few days to get themselves tested for the virus," Sharma tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment, also announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus."Taking the health issues seriously, I got the corona test done, which has been reported positive. Treatment will now go on consultation with doctors. Everyone who has come in contact with me in the past, please take this seriously and get your corona test done," he tweeted in Hindi.After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

