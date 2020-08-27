Army Chief releases book on national security
Army Chief General MM Naravane released a book titled "National Security ChallengesANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:08 IST
Army Chief General MM Naravane released a book titled "National Security Challenges: Young Scholars' Perspective" penned by university students The book published by the Army think-tank Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS) was released on August 17 here.
The authors all university students ranging from the undergraduate level to doctoral candidates have written on varied themes concerning national security. The book is a tribute to Field Marshal Manekshaw, the great grand strategist of 1971 Indo-Pakistan War that resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh.
The book is a compilation 2018-2019 FMMEC award-winning and few select essays which are divided into three themes, namely, conceptual understanding and facets of India's national security; technological evolution, cyber threats and security and national, regional and global experiences. The Indian Army and CLAWS has decided that a complimentary copy of the book be sent to all the universities (central, state, private, deemed-to be) along with all the IITs, IIMs, NLUs and Business Schools.
To boost the morale of the students and the young authors, the book carries messages from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, KC and COAS Gen MM Naravane. (ANI)
