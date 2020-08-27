Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola, Uber drivers threaten to go on strike from Sept 1

Around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve our problems, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi. The cab drivers have demanded extension of moratorium on loan payments to December 31, fare hike, increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by the drivers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:27 IST
Ola, Uber drivers threaten to go on strike from Sept 1

Drivers working with mobility platforms Ola and Uber have threatened to go on strike in Delhi-NCR from September 1 in support of their various demands like fare hike and extension of moratorium on repayment of loans. Around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve our problems, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

The cab drivers have demanded extension of moratorium on loan payments to December 31, fare hike, increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by the drivers. The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and buses are running at reduced capacity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

No reaction was immediately available from Ola or Uber. "Our immediate fear is that most cabs have loans against them. The central government's moratorium on EMI payment will end on August 31 and banks will start seizing vehicles for EMI payment defaults after that," Gill said.

He said cab drivers have been hit hard by the pandemic and the lockdown. "Most of the drivers are finding it difficult to feed their families at this time and have no means to fulfil their financial obligations. Unless government helps us, there is no way we can work without fear of losing our vehicles," Gill said.

There are "huge" financial liabilities on drivers. Besides the EMI, many drivers also have large amounts of penalties to pay due to e-challans for speeding, he said. The drivers have also demanded that cab aggregators raise their fare and commission and share taxes paid by them while travelling between Delhi and National Capital (Region) destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

The road tax payment relaxation should also be extended till December 31, he added. Gill said several letters have been written by the  associations to the prime minister, finance minister and road transport minister seeking help but action is yet to be taken.

In such a situation there is no option before the drivers but to stop work from September 1, he said..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China arrests at least 10 at sea; HK media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.Hong Kong media, citing unidentifi...

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...

EU's Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will assume temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan, EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The former Latvian prime minister w...

Ex-Karnataka CM urges PM Modi to direct CM Yediyurappa to revoke Land Reforms Ordinance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to revoke the Land Reforms Amendment Ordinance, 2020. Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020