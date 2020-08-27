Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 BSF personnel among 64 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Eight people have succumbed to the infection so far. East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 847 -- 283 of them from the armed forces -- followed by West Garo Hills at 176 and Ri-Bhoi district at 68, War said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:36 IST
5 BSF personnel among 64 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Sixty-four more persons, including five BSF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 2,114, a health department official said. Of the 64 new cases, 29 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 27 from East Garo Hills, four from West Garo Hills, two from South West Garo Hills, and one each from North Garo Hills and South Garo Hills.

"Five BSF personnel are among the new patients -- four of them in West Garo Hills, and one in South Garo Hills," Health Services Director Aman War said. At least 21 people were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of coronavirus recoveries to 895, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 1,211 active COVID-19 cases. Eight people have succumbed to the infection so far.

East Khasi Hills, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 847 -- 283 of them from the armed forces -- followed by West Garo Hills at 176 and Ri-Bhoi district at 68, War said. More than 76,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state till Wednesday, he added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery, says father

Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said. The actor, who turned 44 on August 20, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following which he had t...

China arrests at least 10 at sea; HK media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.Hong Kong media, citing unidentifi...

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...

EU's Dombrovskis given temporary charge of trade after Hogan exit

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will assume temporary responsibility for trade after the resignation of Irelands Phil Hogan, EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday. The former Latvian prime minister w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020