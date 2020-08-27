2 arrested under POCSO Act in separate incidents

Two men have been arrested in separate incidents - one for allegedly circulating child pornographic content in the social media and other for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, police said on Thursday. The two were taken into custody under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

In one incident, Balakrishnadas (40) was held here early this morning based on complaints and he confessed to have uploaded sleazy content in the social media, they said. In the other case, 23-year-old Sholaraj was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the 15-year-old girl, studying 10th standard, from Coimbatore to his native place in Dharmapuri district by promising to marry her, they said.

Sholaraj, holding an ITI diploma, had come to Coimbatore in search of a job and befriended the girl, the police said. Her parents lodged a complaint saying she had gone missing for the past three days. Later, police traced her to Dharmapuri and rescued her.