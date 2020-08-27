Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 arrested under POCSO Act in separate incidents

The two were taken into custody under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. In one incident, Balakrishnadas (40) was held here early this morning based on complaints and he confessed to have uploaded sleazy content in the social media, they said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:46 IST
2 arrested under POCSO Act in separate incidents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two men have been arrested in separate incidents - one for allegedly circulating child pornographic content in the social media and other for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, police said on Thursday. The two were taken into custody under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

In one incident, Balakrishnadas (40) was held here early this morning based on complaints and he confessed to have uploaded sleazy content in the social media, they said. In the other case, 23-year-old Sholaraj was arrested for allegedly kidnapping the 15-year-old girl, studying 10th standard, from Coimbatore to his native place in Dharmapuri district by promising to marry her, they said.

Sholaraj, holding an ITI diploma, had come to Coimbatore in search of a job and befriended the girl, the police said. Her parents lodged a complaint saying she had gone missing for the past three days. Later, police traced her to Dharmapuri and rescued her.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manjhi meets Nitish amid speculations of return to NDA

Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid speculations of his talks over seat sharing before joining the ruling NDA. Manjhi paid a visit to Kumar, who is also national p...

Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery, says father

Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said. The actor, who turned 44 on August 20, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following which he had t...

China arrests at least 10 at sea; HK media say suspects fleeing to Taiwan

Chinese authorities have arrested at least 10 people after intercepting a boat off the coast of the southern province of Guangdong, the provincial Coast Guard Bureau said in a post on its social media site.Hong Kong media, citing unidentifi...

5 held for running extortion racket from inside Mandoli jail

The Delhi police has busted an extortion racket allegedly being run from the Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi and arrested five men, including the head warden of the prison, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Vik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020