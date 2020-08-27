Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four-member Pak team visits Dera Baba Nanak for bridge survey

A four-member survey team from Pakistan on Thursday held a meeting with Indian officials over the construction of a part of a bridge under the Kartarpur corridor project in their territory.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:15 IST
Four-member Pak team visits Dera Baba Nanak for bridge survey

A four-member survey team from Pakistan on Thursday held a meeting with Indian officials over the construction of a part of a bridge under the Kartarpur corridor project in their territory. India had already constructed its 100-meter long portion of the bridge as part of the Kartarpur corridor project.

Pakistan is yet to build the bridge on its side. The meeting took place on the Indian side of the bridge at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said.

“Theirs (Pakistan) was a survey team. They were four persons led by a senior surveyor while three others were assisting him,” said Jatinder Singh, vice president of Ceigall India Limited, which executed the construction work of the corridor. “They came here to survey the 100-meter bridge which we have constructed on our side,” said Singh.

He said Pakistan is to build a 260-meter portion of the bridge over the low-lying area in its territory. Singh said after meeting and talking to them, they appeared to be interested in building the bridge. “They will take this data and get part of the bridge designed and thereafter, the work will start,” said Singh while referring to his conversation with the Pakistani team.

The meeting started at 11 am and lasted for about an hour, amid the coronavirus pandemic. From the Indian side, officials of the National Highway Authority of India participated in the meeting.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year. Pilgrimage for Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan had been suspended in March this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020