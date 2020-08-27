Four-member Pak team visits Dera Baba Nanak for bridge survey

A four-member survey team from Pakistan on Thursday held a meeting with Indian officials over the construction of a part of a bridge under the Kartarpur corridor project in their territory. India had already constructed its 100-meter long portion of the bridge as part of the Kartarpur corridor project.

Pakistan is yet to build the bridge on its side. The meeting took place on the Indian side of the bridge at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, officials said.

“Theirs (Pakistan) was a survey team. They were four persons led by a senior surveyor while three others were assisting him,” said Jatinder Singh, vice president of Ceigall India Limited, which executed the construction work of the corridor. “They came here to survey the 100-meter bridge which we have constructed on our side,” said Singh.

He said Pakistan is to build a 260-meter portion of the bridge over the low-lying area in its territory. Singh said after meeting and talking to them, they appeared to be interested in building the bridge. “They will take this data and get part of the bridge designed and thereafter, the work will start,” said Singh while referring to his conversation with the Pakistani team.

The meeting started at 11 am and lasted for about an hour, amid the coronavirus pandemic. From the Indian side, officials of the National Highway Authority of India participated in the meeting.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year. Pilgrimage for Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan had been suspended in March this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.