Contactless processing & sanitisation measures at BLR airport enhance passenger confidence: Survey

'Voice of Pax', a survey commissionedby Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of BLR airport, was conducted over five phases from April 2020 to July 2020, to understand passenger sentiments around air travel. It revealed that initial negative perception about travel due to the fear of COVID-19 infection at airports and hygiene factors have undergone a positive transformation since resumption of air travel on May 25, 2020 (domestic, scheduled air travel resumed following a two-month Covid-induced nation-wide lockdown), BIAL said in a statement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:27 IST
Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI)The contactless processing and stringent sanitisation measures implemented at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR airport) have enhanced passenger confidence in air travel, a survey claimed on Thursday. 'Voice of Pax', a survey commissionedby Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of BLR airport, was conducted over five phases from April 2020 to July 2020, to understand passenger sentiments around air travel.

It revealed that initial negative perception about travel due to the fear of COVID-19 infection at airports and hygiene factors have undergone a positive transformation since resumption of air travel on May 25, 2020 (domestic, scheduled air travel resumed following a two-month Covid-induced nation-wide lockdown), BIAL said in a statement. Owing to enhancements in safety and hygiene measures at BLR Airport, the intent to fly among respondents improved from a 13 per cent in phase one to 33 per cent in phase five, a jump indicating a higher positive disposition towards air travel, it said.

The statement said 21 per cent were concerned about airport safety and hygiene checks in phase one, and it declined to six per cent in phase five. In the first phase, 71 per cent respondents considered air travel as the safest mode of transport, while in the final phase this figure increased to 89 per cent.

There is a 15 per cent increase in the sentiment that airports are safer than rail and bus stations, it was stated. The survey was conducted on behalf of BIAL by LeadCap Ventures, a global research and consulting firm.

As many as 6,098 respondents participated. The survey used a systematic random sampling methodology, choosing from a database of over 150,000 passengers from across age, profession, group size, frequency of flying and sector of flying, the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

