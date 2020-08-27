Left Menu
Cops escort Rhea's father out of house for ED questioning

A team of Mumbai police reached the residence of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, in Santacruz here on Thursday and took her father along for a questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:47 IST
Actor Rhea Chakraborty. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A team of Mumbai police reached the residence of actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, in Santacruz here on Thursday and took her father along for a questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an official said. The police team reached Chakrabortys house as per the request made by the ED, the official said.

"The ED requested the Mumbai police to reach their house and escort Rhea's father Indrajit out as it wants to question him," the police official said. "Accordingly, some police personnel reached their residence in the afternoon and took her father along for a questioning by the central agency," he added.

However, he did not specify whether her father was taken to the ED office in south Mumbai or some other location. Earlier in the day, Rhea said in a social media post that there was a threat to her and her family's life and requested the Mumbai police for protection. She took to Instagram and shared a video where her father was seen being hounded by the media outside her building compound.

The ED is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput and has questioned Rhea twice earlier. It has obtained "deleted WhatsApp messages" after forensic examination of her phone. Rajput was found hanging at his flat in Bandra on June 14.

His father had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and other, accusing them of abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court had last week upheld the transfer of probe into the FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna, to the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO guest here for questioning by the CBI, a police official said..

