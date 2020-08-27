Left Menu
Heavy rains lash Kolkata, waterlogging in several areas

Many low-lying areas in Ghatal in West Midnapore district and Khanakul in Hooghly, and some places in South 24 Parganas district were submerged owing to the heavy overnight rains. Diamond Harbour recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 67 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Dumdum at 56 mm and Salt Lake at 52 mm, the Met department said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:06 IST
Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and the coastal districts of West Bengal on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas, officials said. Several thoroughfares were waterlogged in different parts of Kolkata, including BT Road, Central Avenue, College Street, Amherst Street and EM Bypass, due to the showers that began on Wednesday evening, the weather office said.

However, there were no traffic snarls in the metropolis as COVID-related restrictions were in place but those who went out on essential work or are associated with emergency services had a tough time reaching their destinations. Many low-lying areas in Ghatal in West Midnapore district and Khanakul in Hooghly, and some places in South 24 Parganas district were submerged owing to the heavy overnight rains.

Diamond Harbour recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 67 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, followed by Dumdum at 56 mm and Salt Lake at 52 mm, the Met department said. Alipore in the southern part of Kolkata recorded 48 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

The other places in south Bengal that recorded significant downpour during the period are Canning (52 mm), Barrackpore (44 mm) and Haldia (39 mm). In north Bengal, Kalimpong recorded the highest rainfall at 64 mm, while Darjeeling received 19 mm rain, the MeT Department.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate in all the districts of north Bengal during the next few days. PTI AMR SOM SOM

