Truck carrying army weapons collides with car, 2 injured

A truck hired for carrying weapons of the army collided head-on with a car and the drivers of both the vehicles were injured, police sources said on Thursday. The lorry was going from here to a defence facility in Jabalpur, Rajasthan, the sources said.

The accident took place on the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge on Wednesday night, they said. On being informed about the collision, defence personnel went to the scene and shifted the arms consignment to the navy base here, the sources added.