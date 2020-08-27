Spending at 4 partner companies using Ka-ching credit card to give more points than before: IndiGo

IndiGo said on Thursday that a Ka-ching credit card holder will be getting more reward points than before if he or she uses it to spend at four strategic partner companies -- Avis car rental, BeU salon, Netmeds online pharmacy and AVA travel retail stores. The co-branded Ka-ching credit card was launched by IndiGo in partnership with HDFC and Mastercard in February this year. In a press release, the airline said on Thursday that using the Ka-ching card with the aforementioned four partners will provide card holders with reward points between 7 per cent to 15 per cent of the total transaction value. At the time of card's launch, these four companies used to give reward points between 6 to 10 per cent of the total transaction value.

The Ka-ching credit cards are available in two variants -- the basic '6E Rewards' and the premium card '6E Rewards XL'. IndiGo said on Thursday a "6E Rewards XL" card-holder can earn 8 per cent and 15 per cent reward points on all spends at Netmeds and BeU salon, respectively.

The airline said a Ka-ching card holder would get 10 per cent reward points when he or she books a self-drive car with Avis. Similarly, by using this credit card, a person can earn 10 per cent reward points at AVA stores.