Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six men arrested for alleged theft of PRASA assets

The men were arrested during a joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the agency’s protection officers on Thursday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:02 IST
Six men arrested for alleged theft of PRASA assets
“The operation started earlier today with PRASA security personnel following up on their investigation into the theft of the agency’s assets, mainly copper cables and signalling equipment,” PRASA said of the Johannesburg arrests. Image Credit: ANI

Six men have been arrested for the alleged theft of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) assets, worth R5.5 million.

The men were arrested during a joint operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the agency's protection officers on Thursday morning.

"The operation started earlier today with PRASA security personnel following up on their investigation into the theft of the agency's assets, mainly copper cables and signalling equipment," PRASA said of the Johannesburg arrests.

Equipment used in illegal mining was also recovered.

"This is fuelling suspicion that elements involved in illegal mining, known as the zama-zamas, are now targeting rail infrastructure. Today's operation between SAPS and PRASA is part of ongoing efforts by the rail agency working with the police and other stakeholders to curtail the economic sabotage against its network, which has been ramped up during the lockdown period," PRASA said.

The suspects are being held at the Florida police station.

PRASA has called on the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute the suspects under economic sabotage charges.

"The sabotage against PRASA's infrastructure is an attack on the country and its economy and it mostly affects low-income earners and the poor, who rely on passenger rail for affordable transport to and from work.

"PRASA further calls on members of the public to join the effort to preserve the country's rail infrastructure by reporting incidents of sabotage against its infrastructure to the police," the agency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will hold military drills in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey said on Thursday it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.The announcement came hours before parliament in Greece is exp...

West Africa tells Mali's junta to install interim government

West Africas leaders have demanded that Malis ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections are held to restor...

Libya's Tripoli government imposes COVID-19 curfew after protests escalate

Libyas Tripoli-based government has announced a 24-hour curfew to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus as it struggles to contain protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption. The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday n...

VHP demands "harsh punishment" for Bengaluru rioters

Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP General Secretary Milind Parande on Thursday welcomed the Karnataka governments action against rioters involved in the recent violence in the city and demanded harsh punishment for them. Parande, on a visit to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020