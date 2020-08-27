Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two minor sisters die in wall collapse in Gujarat village

Two minor sisters died on the spot when a wall of their house suddenly collapsed at a village in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday morning, said police.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:58 IST
Two minor sisters die in wall collapse in Gujarat village

Two minor sisters died on the spot when a wall of their house suddenly collapsed at a village in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Thursday morning, said police. The collapse was triggered by a wall from an adjoining house crashing on a portion of their residential structure, a police official said.

While 12-year-old Virali Parmar and Heena Parmar (13) were buried alive under the debris, their third sister Bhumika has been hospitalised with injuries, they said. The incident took place at Nondhni village under Jambusar taluka when the three sisters were sleeping in their room, said police sub-inspector VR Prajapati.

"When they were asleep in their semi-pucca house early today morning, a wall of adjoining house fell on their house, which triggered the collapse of wall and some portion of the roof, killing two sisters on the spot" said Prajapati. The third sister survived but received injuries on her leg, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vedach police station..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'E-commerce retail market expected to cross USD 100-billion mark by 2024'

The e-commerce retail market, which stood at USD 30 billion in 2019, is expected to cross the USD 100-billion mark by 2024, driven by an increasing set of suppliers selling online and change in buying behaviour of consumers, among others, a...

AGP holds GBM despite court order, re-elects Atul Bora its president

Asom Gana Parishad, the ruling alliance partner in Assam, held its general body meeting on Thursday despite a stay by a local court citing non-receipt of the order before it. A district and sessions court had on Wednesday ordered AGP not to...

Flowercycling startup raises Rs 10.5 crore in pre-series A round led by Ian Fund

Phool.co, an IIT Kanpur backed biomaterial startup, said on Thursday it has raised about Rs 10.5 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Ian Fund and San Francisco-based Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation. Founded by engineering graduat...

Turkey says it will hold military drills in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey said on Thursday it will hold firing exercises in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept 1-2, the latest in a series of military drills which have fuelled tensions with Greece.The announcement came hours before parliament in Greece is exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020