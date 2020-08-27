Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Former MLC Chuni Lal dies of COVID-19 in Jammu

Three people, including a former MLC, died of the coronavirus in the Jammu region, while senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. A 70-year-old woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, in Jammu district died at the GMC hospital here, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:09 IST
J-K: Former MLC Chuni Lal dies of COVID-19 in Jammu

Three people, including a former MLC, died of the coronavirus in the Jammu region, while senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. With these deaths, the coronavirus-related death toll in the region in Jammu and Kashmir now stands at 57, officials said.

Former MLC and Congress leader Chuni Lal, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease on August 24, breathed his last at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Kathua in the early hours of Thursday, they said. The 87-year-old leader was suffering from various ailments and was admitted to the hospital last week, the officials said. They also said that a 63-year-old man, hailing from Rajouri district, died at the GMC hospital here on Wednesday evening after battling for life for the last five days. He also had comorbidities, the officials said. A 70-year-old woman, who had tested COVID-19 positive, in Jammu district died at the GMC hospital here, they said. On Thursday, 158 people tested positive for the virus in the region, the officials said, adding that the total number of cases is now 7,766 of which 5991 have recovered. Jammu district tops the chart with 37 deaths followed by five in Rajouri district, three each in Poonch and Kathua districts, two each in Udhampur, Samba and Doda districts and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar districts. BJP leader Sharma, who represents Jammu-Poonch constituency in the Parliament, informed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who have come in contact with him to take the coronavirus test for their safety. In a tweet in Hindi, Sharma said he had a mild fever in the night and underwent COVID-19 test, which had returned positive.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he has been left out of the France squad. Frances coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday confirmed the news, Goal.com reported.The 27-year-old Pogba w...

FEATURE-COVID-19 reveals risky life on the buses for Ethiopia's child conductors

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Aug 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Every day, Tarekegn Medhin wakes up at dawn to search for a conductor job at one of Addis Ababas frenetic minibus depots.Despite lousy working conditions and chronic shou...

JITO Offers Scholarship to Children of COVID Front Line Workers

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Aug 27 ANINewsVoir The Jain International Trade Organization JITO, Chennai has extended scholarships for the children of frontline COVID workers, medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling bus...

Yogi orders expeditious actions against corrupt govt officials: ACS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to expedite the action being taken against government employees involved in corruption. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said following the CMs dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020