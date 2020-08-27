Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 arrested for making country bombs to kill wild animals

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making country bombs to kill wild animals entering farms in Mettupalayam, 40 kms from here, sources in the forest department said. Recently, a cow died after it chewed on a similar bomb. Following this, the department intensified the search for people who make such bombs, and that led to the arrest of the trio, the sources said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:10 IST
3 arrested for making country bombs to kill wild animals

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making country bombs to kill wild animals entering farms in Mettupalayam, 40 kms from here, sources in the forest department said. Search is on for the kingpin of the crime, they said.

The coconut-sized bombs were made of explosive substance taken from fire-crackers, the sources said. Recently, a cow died after it chewed on a similar bomb.

Following this, the department intensified the search for people who make such bombs, and that led to the arrest of the trio, the sources said. A case under the Wildlife Conservation Act has been registered against the three, they said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paul Pogba tests positive for COVID-19

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he has been left out of the France squad. Frances coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday confirmed the news, Goal.com reported.The 27-year-old Pogba w...

FEATURE-COVID-19 reveals risky life on the buses for Ethiopia's child conductors

By Emeline Wuilbercq ADDIS ABABA, Aug 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Every day, Tarekegn Medhin wakes up at dawn to search for a conductor job at one of Addis Ababas frenetic minibus depots.Despite lousy working conditions and chronic shou...

JITO Offers Scholarship to Children of COVID Front Line Workers

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Aug 27 ANINewsVoir The Jain International Trade Organization JITO, Chennai has extended scholarships for the children of frontline COVID workers, medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling bus...

Yogi orders expeditious actions against corrupt govt officials: ACS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to expedite the action being taken against government employees involved in corruption. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said following the CMs dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020