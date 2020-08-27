3 arrested for making country bombs to kill wild animals

Three people were arrested on Thursday for allegedly making country bombs to kill wild animals entering farms in Mettupalayam, 40 kms from here, sources in the forest department said. Search is on for the kingpin of the crime, they said.

The coconut-sized bombs were made of explosive substance taken from fire-crackers, the sources said. Recently, a cow died after it chewed on a similar bomb.

Following this, the department intensified the search for people who make such bombs, and that led to the arrest of the trio, the sources said. A case under the Wildlife Conservation Act has been registered against the three, they said.