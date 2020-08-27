Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armed forces committed to hand-hold domestic defence industry: Gen Rawat

In an address at a seminar on promoting self reliance in defence, Gen Rawat also said India's armed forces are committed to hand-hold the domestic industry in developing next generation military platforms and equipment. Delving into complex security scenario, he said as India grows in stature, the security challenges are bound to increase "exponentially".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:32 IST
Armed forces committed to hand-hold domestic defence industry: Gen Rawat

Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in war with indigenous technology and equipment, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday. In an address at a seminar on promoting self reliance in defence, Gen Rawat also said India's armed forces are committed to hand-hold the domestic industry in developing next generation military platforms and equipment.

Delving into complex security scenario, he said as India grows in stature, the security challenges are bound to increase "exponentially". "Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in wars with indigenous technology and equipment," said the Chief of Defence Staff, adding the armed forces do not have any bias towards imported equipment. He also said industry leaders that ensuring a time-bound defence procurement process is a key focus of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs.

The seminar was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chiefs of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force. "India today is transiting through a period which is chequered with numerous challenges and threats. Our collective response to COVID-19 has firmly established our ability to overcome any such unforeseeable eventuality," he said. The Chief of Defence Staff also debunked the perception that the armed forces prefer imported equipment. "I would like to reiterate our unequivocal assurance of our commitment to procuring indigenous equipment and weapon systems. This reiteration is necessary because at times we are incorrectly perceived to have an import bias. In reality, nothing could be further from reality," he said.

"The combined size of armed forces, huge inventory, the technology spread of the equipment and need for its constant upkeep and maintenance provides a viable market to Indian industry," he added. Gen Rawat also elaborated on various policy initiatives by the government to promote the domestic defence industry and said the strength of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) should be be utilised in bringing out new equipment and technologies.

"We have a very strong private sector and we can leverage our market access to make India a global hub for design and manufacture of defence equipment & further integrate into global supply chain," he said. He also urged the defence industry to invest in research and development in the field of diverse technologies, particularly in the area of niche and disruptive technologies.

"The armed forces are committed to supporting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. We assure you of adopting a more transparent and open approach with industry to acquaint them with services requirements and understanding industry capability and limitations," he said. The government has already outlined its broad roadmap to make India a hub of defence manufacturing and has been taking policy initiatives to promote the domestic defence industry. On August 9, the defence minister announced that India will stop import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems by 2024. In a related development, the DRDO on Monday identified 108 military systems and subsystems like navigation radars, tank transporters and missile canisters for the domestic industry to design, develop and manufacture.

The premier organisation said it will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on a requirement basis. It has set a target of next year in developing the 108 systems and subsystems.

India is one the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, the Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement in the next five years. The government now wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and decided to support the domestic defence manufacturing. The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years that included an export target of USD 5 billion (Rs 35,000 crore) worth of military hardware.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Conducting JEE Main, NEET crucial for admission to premier institutes: IIT Kharagpur director

Amid concerns over holding JEE and NEET exams in September despite the pandemic situation, IIT Kharagpur Director Virendra Kumar Tewari has said conducting these exams is crucial since admissions to premier institutes like IITs and top medi...

White House's Kushner says he will reach out to NBA superstar LeBron James

White House Adviser Jared Kushner on Thursday said he would reach out to basketball superstar LeBron James following an NBA player boycott to protest racial injustice in the wake of a police shooting that paralyzed a Black man in Wisconsin....

Colts, Jets won't practice Thursday to focus on social justice

Two NFL teams announced Thursday morning they were canceling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change. The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact i...

'I looked him in the eyes': Pakistan family watches mosque shooter face justice in New Zealand

Around 3 a.m. each morning this week, Khurshid Alam woke up in his Pakistan home to watch survivors give testimony against the man who shot dead 51 worshippers in New Zealand mosques, including his brother, Naeem, and nephew, Talha.Divided ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020