Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand allows limited entry of devotees inside Baidyanath and Basukinath temples

The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed limited entry of devotees inside the historic Baidyanath Temple at Deoghar and Basukinath Temple at Dumka, while adhering to social distancing norms and other safety protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:06 IST
J'khand allows limited entry of devotees inside Baidyanath and Basukinath temples

The Jharkhand government on Thursday allowed limited entry of devotees inside the historic Baidyanath Temple at Deoghar and Basukinath Temple at Dumka, while adhering to social distancing norms and other safety protocols in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Baidyanath Temple was open to devotees for four hours from 6 am and the Basukinath Temple from 7 am till 11 am, officials said.

According to a state government notification, not more than 50 devotees can enter the Baidyanath Temple per hour, while in Basukinath Temple, a maximum of 40 people per hour are allowed inside, they said. Devotees were made to enter the temples only after ensuring social distancing norms were in place and all of them wore masks, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.

Singh said e-passes for Baidyanath Temple will be issued in the next two to three days and they will be restricted to only devotees hailing from Jharkhand. On July 21, the Supreme Court had told the Jharkhand government to consider reopening the Baidyanath Temple and Basukinath Temple for devotees.

"Virtual darshan is no darshan. Devotees could be allowed to participate on limited basis while ensuring social distancing norms. "The country is now reopening, then why religious places should remain shut. At least on important occasions Temples, Mosques, Churches and other religious places should be opened," a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari had observed.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blazers G Lillard leaves Florida for knee exam

The 2020 playoffs likely are over for Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who departed the bubble environment near Orlando to return to Portland for tests on his knee. Lillard was ruled out for Game 5 of the best-of-seven series with the Lo...

EU pays 336 mln euros for doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission has paid 336 million euros 396 million to secure at least 300 million doses of the potential COVID-1 vaccine being developed by British drug maker AstraZeneca, a spokesman said on Thursday. Brussels signed the deal o...

CBI raids 5 locations in Delhi, Aligarh in bank fraud case

The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at five locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh after registering an FIR against Hind Agro Industries Ltd for an alleged bank fraud of Rs 221.72 crore in the Punjab National Bank, officials sai...

‘Extremely dangerous’ hurricane Laura makes landfall in US

Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday after strengthening into an extremely dangerous Category 4 classification, with the US authorities warning of potentially catastrophic impacts. The National Hurricane Ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020