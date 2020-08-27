Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Muzaffarnagar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 cases

She said 31 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 1,257. In view of the rising cases in Muzaffarnagar, the district authorities are planning to build another COVID-19 hospital, according to the officials. Currently, the district has only one 400-bed COVID-19 hospital at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begrajpur.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-08-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 19:57 IST
UP: Muzaffarnagar reports 72 fresh COVID-19 cases

Seventy-two more people, including four inmates of the district jail and three staff members of the district women hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 here on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 515, officials said. Thirty-one patients also recovered from the disease, they said.

Test reports of 321 samples were received and 72 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said. She said 31 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 1,257.

In view of the rising cases in Muzaffarnagar, the district authorities are planning to build another COVID-19 hospital, according to the officials. Currently, the district has only one 400-bed COVID-19 hospital at Muzaffarnagar Medical College, Begrajpur.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stop `media trial' in Sushant case, petition urges High Court

A petition filed in the Bombay High Court has sought a direction to news channels and others to postpone the media trial in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, saying it could hamper the probe. The plea, filed on Wednesday, is yet to be ta...

Belarus opposition says Russia reserve force creation unacceptable

The Belarusian oppositions Coordination Council said on Thursday it was unacceptable for Russia to have set up armed forces of any kind for use in Belarus. It was reacting to earlier comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who said a r...

Record floods cause deaths and widespread damage in Sudan

Flood waters in Sudan have reached the highest levels on record, killing dozens of people, destroying thousands of homes and encroaching on some neighbourhoods of the capital Khartoum.The flooding comes despite Ethiopia starting to fill the...

Delhi woman's SOS to UK PM alerts MEA, police; suicide averted

A 43-year-old womens SOS to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the Indian Embassy in London, the Ministry of External Affairs here and the Delhi Police swing into action and prevent her from killing herself. If help is not met in next two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020