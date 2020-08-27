Left Menu
Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for coronavirus. Gurjar, 63, is an MP from Faridabad in Haryana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:05 IST
Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the latest member of the Narenda Modi ministry to catch the infection. The minister of state for social justice and empowerment revealed his COVID-19 status on Twitter on Thursday, urging others to take precautions.

“I consulted doctors and will undergo treatment. I urge all those who came in my contact over the past few days to take coronavirus seriously and get themselves tested,” Gurjar said. Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Ayush Minister Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tested positive for coronavirus.

Gurjar, 63, is an MP from Faridabad in Haryana. Three other BJP MPs from the state -- Sanjay Bhatia (Karnal), Brijendra Singh (Hisar) and Nayab Singh Saini (Kurukshetra) have earlier tested positive.

Eight party MLAs from Haryana too have tested positive. They include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal. Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said she has home quarantined herself for a week after coming in contact with a person who later tested positive.

In a tweet, Selja said she took the step as a precautionary measure. The state reported over 58,000 COVID-19 cases and 634 deaths till Wednesday. Faridabad district was the hardest-hit with 12,093 cases and 166 deaths.

